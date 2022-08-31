Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $493,000 Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 48.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EME. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $118.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.30%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,102,471.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

