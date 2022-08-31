Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,319,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,476,000 after buying an additional 261,000 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $792,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of TAK stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

