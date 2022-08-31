Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $522,000 Stock Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,372 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Banco de Chile by 18.7% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCH shares. Banco Santander raised Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Itaú Unibanco cut Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Itau BBA Securities cut Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

