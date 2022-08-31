Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 38.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.37. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBSW shares. HSBC raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Investec downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.23.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

