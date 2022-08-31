Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Macerich by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,421,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,362,000 after purchasing an additional 843,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,483 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after acquiring an additional 322,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,037,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,500,000 after acquiring an additional 937,335 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 60,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,716.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 60,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,716.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 40,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Macerich Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAC. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

NYSE MAC opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

