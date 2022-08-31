Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 279.3% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the first quarter worth $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Tata Motors

Shares of TTM opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

