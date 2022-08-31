Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $561,000 in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $1,663,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $1,851,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DINO opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on DINO. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,351 shares of company stock worth $5,841,989. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

