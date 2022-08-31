Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REGI. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 89,369 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Renewable Energy Group Price Performance

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Shares of REGI opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $70.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

(Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.