Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,570 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 26.3% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 172.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Under Armour by 37.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 42,333 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Under Armour by 100.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Williams Trading cut shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

Under Armour Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.35. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

