Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 890 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,377 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,230 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 127,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,977 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,038 shares of the airline’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,905 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $15.75 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.