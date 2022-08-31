Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

ESE opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.09. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $96.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average of $70.21.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.16 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

