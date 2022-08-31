Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 123.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Appian by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth about $2,229,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

In other news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $494,857.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,118.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $494,857.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,118.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 6,636 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $324,234.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,223,566 shares in the company, valued at $401,803,434.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

APPN opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.05. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $115.68.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.97 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

