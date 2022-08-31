Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in R. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ryder System by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Articles

