Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 859,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 408,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,515,000 after purchasing an additional 101,150 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 343,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,624,000 after purchasing an additional 63,776 shares during the period.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 27,096 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,482.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,150,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,094,721.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $557,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 27,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,482.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,150,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,094,721.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 199,572 shares of company stock worth $18,684,644 over the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

