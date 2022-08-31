Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 400 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

EPR stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.38.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

