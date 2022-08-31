Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,282 Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 157,378 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the fourth quarter worth $2,067,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 210,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 123,964 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 64.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 71,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTCO opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

