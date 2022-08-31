Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 699 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,196,000 after acquiring an additional 517,377 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,397,000 after acquiring an additional 321,175 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,519 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after acquiring an additional 639,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,143,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,067,000 after acquiring an additional 134,377 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 141,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,997,759.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,239,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,713,127.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 624,530 shares of company stock worth $21,491,264. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.37.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

