Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes $481,000 Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 259,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,762,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 105.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 13,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $149,712.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,976.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,922 shares of company stock worth $1,896,435 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.33. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.32.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Articles

