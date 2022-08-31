CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.11% of CTS worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CTS by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CTS by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

CTS Stock Down 1.1 %

CTS stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.06 and a beta of 0.80.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CTS

(Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.