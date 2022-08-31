Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 130.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,095,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after acquiring an additional 57,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,211.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

