DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 35,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $664,669.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 389,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,276,037.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 343,585 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,060 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DISH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.21.

DISH stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $46.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

