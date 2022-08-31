Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th.

DCI stock opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

