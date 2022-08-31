Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dorman Products by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,284,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Dorman Products by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 725,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,919,000 after purchasing an additional 75,325 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Dorman Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 612,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,723 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 2.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 569,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Dorman Products by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,582,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

DORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $92.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.08. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.43 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

