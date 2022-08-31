DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 39.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE DTM opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.64%.

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

