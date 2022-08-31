EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of EnPro Industries worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE NPO opened at $92.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.61. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.39.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.50. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

EnPro Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.