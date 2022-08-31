Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,920,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409,966 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.76% of Equitable worth $90,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $480,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,152.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,922,675.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $480,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,152.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,619,414. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equitable Trading Down 1.0 %

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

NYSE EQH opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.