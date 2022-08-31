Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 329,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Everest Re Group worth $99,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 24.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Everest Re Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RE opened at $269.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $248.63 and a fifty-two week high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.48. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

