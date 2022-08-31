Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Stock Position Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,696 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $56.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.67%.

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBC shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

