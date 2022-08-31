Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Forward Air worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after purchasing an additional 307,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Forward Air by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Forward Air by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 873,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,117,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FWRD opened at $98.93 on Wednesday. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FWRD. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

