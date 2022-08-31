Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,563,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,245 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.46% of FOX worth $101,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 287.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 32.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

