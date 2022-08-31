Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 42.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at $5,040,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at $724,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 68,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Stock Down 1.7 %

Fox Factory stock opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Articles

