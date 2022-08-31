Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,579,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,288 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.72% of Franklin Resources worth $99,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RK Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at $253,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,806,049 shares of company stock valued at $33,623,107 and sold 77,502 shares valued at $2,216,491. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

