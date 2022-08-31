Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE GPI opened at $181.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.72 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 3.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.