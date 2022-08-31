GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 7,386 The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 7.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 553,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after purchasing an additional 36,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,077,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,808,000 after purchasing an additional 102,440 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at $6,864,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 171,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 83,797 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens upgraded Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

SMPL opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

