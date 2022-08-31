GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,773 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 3,968.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hello Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.64%. Hello Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

