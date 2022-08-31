GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 34,429 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,429 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,286,000 after purchasing an additional 517,735 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 350,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after buying an additional 256,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,591,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,439,000 after buying an additional 233,308 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 107,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,153,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE EPR opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

