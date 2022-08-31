GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $283,000 Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Astec Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Astec Industries Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.82 million, a PE ratio of 1,930.50 and a beta of 1.35.
Astec Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Astec Industries Profile
Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.