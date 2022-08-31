GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,712.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,712.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,109 shares of company stock valued at $246,746 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.24 and a 1 year high of $74.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

About InterDigital

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.