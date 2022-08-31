Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 7,023 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,292,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,075,000 after acquiring an additional 487,497 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,650,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,701,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,918,000 after buying an additional 378,192 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $21,591,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FIBK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.96. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 90.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $56,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,457.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $102,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $56,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,457.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $688,264 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also

