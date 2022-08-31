Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,216 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.40. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $143.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

