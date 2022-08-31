Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,358,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,233,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.61 and a 200 day moving average of $176.78. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $123.57 and a 52 week high of $256.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HELE. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

