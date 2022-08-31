Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

LXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

In related news, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Arun Gupta acquired 9,100 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard Frary acquired 10,000 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

