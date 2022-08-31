Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sabre were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 86,052 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.83. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SABR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

