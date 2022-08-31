Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after buying an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of WD stock opened at $102.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average is $115.09. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.20 and a 12 month high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.06 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.