Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $27,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,491.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,028,325 shares of company stock worth $24,202,412. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

