Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Equity Investment Life

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms recently commented on AEL. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

NYSE:AEL opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.