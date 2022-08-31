Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,579,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,968,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in LivaNova by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,647,000 after acquiring an additional 609,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in LivaNova by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 461,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,370,000 after acquiring an additional 368,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in LivaNova by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,415,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,042,000 after acquiring an additional 230,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIVN. StockNews.com lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.93. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $93.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.21 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

