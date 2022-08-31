Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,769,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,750,000 after acquiring an additional 331,689 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,971,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 789.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,081,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,880,000 after acquiring an additional 117,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.19. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

