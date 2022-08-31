Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Forward Air by 326.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 23,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Forward Air by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 34,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 11,168.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Trading Down 1.1 %

FWRD stock opened at $98.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.34 and its 200 day moving average is $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.83.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

