Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,320,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Sanderson Farms Stock Performance

Sanderson Farms Profile

SAFM stock opened at $204.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.82 and a 12 month high of $221.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.40.

(Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.